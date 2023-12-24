What Type Of Milk Makes For The Absolute Best Matcha Latte?

From its ancient Buddhist beginnings to its prospective global demand to secure $5.5 billion in revenue by 2027, the renowned unraveling of earthy sentiments caught inside the fine powder of matcha is a glory to behold. The vibrant, pale green hue is iconic, and its deep, robust aroma teems with antioxidants. Amongst modern applications with matcha is one that reigns supreme: the matcha latte. However, with so many milk varieties available at various temperatures, are you sure you're choosing the best option when you order?

You can use a variety of dairy or non-dairy milk in a matcha latte; it is ultimately up to personal taste. However, one characteristic you may wish to consider is temperature. Iced matcha lattes embody a refreshing, more umami presence than hot versions, which tend to have a sweeter, nutty aroma. Both latte temperatures pride themselves on being creamy and smooth.

Ideally, for hot matcha lattes, it's best to identify milk that will not overpower the subtle flavors of matcha but can also be efficiently heated to produce an excellent foam without curdling. For an iced matcha latte, you are free to use milk that may usually curdle or does not foam beautifully, as there is no heating involved. We'll unpack the realm of matcha and milk pairings in the hope you'll find the right one for your latte needs. Note: This exclusively delves into hot lattes, acknowledging that specific kinds of milk might perform better in cold variations.