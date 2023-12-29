We Tried 9 Microwavable Mac & Cheese Cups And This Is Our Favorite
We live in a fast-paced world, one that begs us to walk, work, and eat quickly. But there is one culinary invention here to save the day, and that hero comes in the form of microwavable food. For this taste test, I took on a cheesy challenge to unearth the best microwavable mac and cheese cups that the modern world has to offer.
Armed with a fork, a discerning palate, and an insatiable appetite for macaroni excellence, I meticulously taste-tested and reviewed nine contenders vying for the coveted title of top cheese champ. From velvety textures to flavor explosions, along with some utter disappointments, each mac and cheese cup was subjected to the scrutiny of a true aficionado.
What once was just a dream on "The Jetsons" is a reality I aim to analyze through this ultimate ranking of mac and cheese innovation. Grab your forks, and let's get to it.
9. Banza
Banza is known for its chickpea pasta, and overall, it's not too bad. Unfortunately, the brand's mac and cheese cups fell far short of my expectations. In fact, it ranked last on the list — and rightly so.
One of the most immediate and off-putting aspects of this product was its unpleasant smell. Upon opening the container, I was met with a scent that can only be described as disagreeable and borderline off-putting, leaving me skeptical about the product's freshness and quality.
The taste itself was equally disappointing. The mac and cheese had a sour or expired undertone, which made it difficult to continue eating. The absence of a discernible cheese flavor further compounded the problem, leaving me puzzled as to how a mac and cheese product could lack such a fundamental component.
At the end of the day, I'm not even sure how to accurately describe this one, but if you're looking for a healthier alternative, just cook up a ton of veggies and call it a day. This particular product failed to deliver on both taste and aroma, making it a regrettable choice in the realm of microwavable mac and cheese options.
8. Cabot
As a devoted fan of Cabot's cheese offerings, I had high expectations when trying their American Macaroni & Cheese cups. However, the experience left much to be desired, with the absence of the delicious cheese flavor that Cabot is known for. Instead, what I encountered was a taste reminiscent of chemicals, leaving me searching in vain for the comforting, familiar flavor of genuine cheese.
The visual aspect of the dish also raised concerns. The unnaturally bright orange hue of the cheese triggered a moment of hesitation, as it seemed out of sync with the quality associated with Cabot's products. This visual dissonance set the stage for the disappointment that followed, as the taste failed to match the high standard expected from a brand renowned for its cheese.
While bearing the reputable Cabot name, these quick-cook mac and cheese cups missed the mark on delivering the expected cheese excellence. The absence of authentic cheese flavor made this particular offering a less-than-ideal choice for those seeking a satisfying macaroni and cheese experience. For aficionados of Cabot's cheese, it might be advisable to explore other options within their product line, as this one is another heck no in my book.
7. Signature Select
You never know what you're going to get with a grocery store's brand items, but with Signature Select's Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese, I got a weird aftertaste. You won't find any nostalgic flavor associated with the iconic blue box macaroni and cheese here. Instead, the overall taste can be likened to cardboard, lacking the richness and depth that one would expect from a quality macaroni and cheese product.
The size and texture of the noodles further contributed to the product's shortcomings. The small noodles failed to cook evenly, resulting in a less-than-ideal consistency that did little to enhance the overall appeal of the dish. The lack of attention to noodle quality detracted from the anticipated satisfaction that comes with a well-prepared macaroni and cheese.
Signature Select is another no-go for me in the microwavable mac and cheese world. There wasn't really a saving grace, and the only reason it made it number seven on this list is due to how bad the other two brands tasted. Another taste test, another failure.
6. Velveeta
Velveeta, renowned for its reputation as the purveyor of "liquid gold," introduces a convenient microwavable mac and cheese cup that, while meeting expectations in certain aspects, ultimately falls short of securing a top spot on the list. With a ranking of six out of nine, the Velveeta microwavable option delivers a notably cheesy and rich experience, albeit with some notable drawbacks.
I think the most important aspect of this option is the signature Velveeta cheese with its rich, creamy, and undeniably cheesy flavor. The macaroni and cheese exudes a satisfying saltiness that contributes to its overall indulgent taste. In this regard, Velveeta stays true to its reputation for delivering a cheesy experience that many have come to expect and appreciate.
However, the experience is not without its flaws, as the product leaves an unexpected and somewhat peculiar aftertaste. While the initial satisfaction of the cheesy richness lingers, the aftertaste introduces a minor element of disappointment, preventing this particular option from claiming a higher spot on the ranking.
Despite some slight issues, Velveeta remains a dependable choice for those who appreciate the unmistakable taste of Velveeta's iconic taste and texture. While it wasn't bad, it definitely wasn't the best on the list, leaving this one just outside the top five.
5. Annie's
Annie's is known for its organic label and healthier options of beloved food on grocery store shelves. How did it fare when it comes to the brand's white cheddar microwaveable mac and cheese? It wasn't horrible, but it definitely wasn't a favorite.
One of the notable aspects of Annie's microwavable offering is its distinct white cheddar flavor. While the cheese's color may be unconventional, sporting a somewhat viscous, milky appearance, the taste profile is unmistakably rich and carries the characteristic sharpness associated with white cheddar. This flavor clarity sets Annie's apart from other contenders on the list, ensuring that the white cheddar notes shine through.
Despite the unconventional color and texture, the overall experience of Annie's White Cheddar mac and cheese is far from negative. The brand's commitment to organic ingredients is evident, and the result is a healthier alternative to the iconic junk food without sacrificing taste. For those seeking a guilt-free indulgence in the realm of macaroni and cheese, Annie's provides a suitable option that doesn't compromise on flavor.
4. Cheetos
Cheetos ventures into the realm of pasta with their boxed mac and cheese and new eye-catching microwavable cups. While the dayglow orange color may initially be alarming, the sensory journey from the familiar scent to the distinct taste provides a unique experience that sits on the border between weirdness and comfort.
The first impression of the cup is undoubtedly bold. The neon orange hue might be startling, but the aroma emanating from the cup mirrors the familiar scent of Cheetos taken straight from the bag. If you like Cheetos, you'll really like this option.
Surprisingly, the taste lives up to the promise of the scent; it truly does taste like the iconic snack. The bold, cheesy flavor of Cheetos translates seamlessly into the macaroni and cheese, offering a distinctive and somewhat unconventional twist on the classic dish.
While the overall experience may be a little peculiar, Cheetos' Microwavable Mac'N Cheese Cups prove that stepping outside the traditional boundaries of macaroni and cheese can yield surprisingly enjoyable results. It may not be everyone's cup of cheese, but for those with an adventurous palate and an affinity for Cheetos, this option offers a playful departure from the ordinary without sacrificing taste quality.
3. Kraft
We all know Kraft as the iconic blue box hero — the quintessential brand synonymous with macaroni and cheese. Did it pull its reputable weight in the realm of microwave pasta? We think so.
Known for its trademark big, soft noodles, Kraft's microwavable Mac & Cheese cups deliver on texture, offering a creamy and comforting experience that sets it apart from the competition. The noodles provide a pleasant mouthfeel, showcasing a unique quality that other brands struggle to replicate.
However, the Achilles' heel of this offering lies in its somewhat subdued flavor profile. In comparison to the top two contenders, Kraft's microwavable version is slightly bland, with a limited presence of both cheese flavor and salt. While it captures the essence of the iconic blue box mac and cheese, the mildness may leave aficionados craving a bolder taste experience.
Despite the flavor reservations, Kraft's cups retain a distinct advantage with their unparalleled noodle texture. The creamy consistency of the dish remains a noteworthy attribute, contributing to an overall satisfying eating experience. If you need a quick cup, Kraft won't let you down.
2. Cheese Club
Aldi completely shocked me with its own blue box version of mac and cheese. The Cheese Club brand emerges as a delightful surprise in the competitive world of macaroni and cheese, securing an impressive second-place trophy.
The initial surprise begins with the first bite, as this option reveals a saltier profile that sets it apart from the competition. This elevated level of saltiness contributes to a more robust and savory taste experience, creating a delightful contrast to the sometimes milder flavors found in other offerings on the list.
Where Aldi truly excels is in delivering a satisfyingly cheesy bite that resonates with mac and cheese enthusiasts. The harmonious balance of cheese flavor enhances the overall enjoyment of the dish, making it a compelling option for those who crave a bold and indulgent macaroni and cheese experience.
Overall, this is one on the list I would definitely recommend. Whether you're a fan of the classic blue box or seeking a new favorite, Aldi's contribution to the world of microwavable mac and cheese deserves recognition for its bold and enjoyable flavor profile.
1. Cracker Barrel
From consistency to taste, Cracker Barrel's Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese far surpasses the rest, earning the top spot of cheese champ and my undeniable loyalty. You get that real sharp cheddar flavor in every bite, and it carries a delightful balance of saltiness and smoothness, elevating the overall taste experience to a level that exceeds expectations.
Consistency plays a crucial role in the success of this product, with thick and soft noodles that mirror the quality of its long-cook counterpart. The texture contributes to a satisfying mouthfeel, enhancing the overall comfort and enjoyment associated with a classic macaroni and cheese dish.
With its genuine sharp cheddar flavor, thick and soft noodles, and a flawless balance of saltiness and smoothness, this offering sets a new standard in the realm of microwavable macaroni and cheese. It has rightfully earned its place as a household staple, delivering both convenience and an unparalleled taste experience for mac and cheese aficionados. There are no notes: This one is delicious and looks just like its long-cook counterpart. This one is a new favorite in my household.