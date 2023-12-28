Solo Garlic Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

One of my go-to ingredients as a chef has always been garlic. It is an ingredient that can provoke strong opinions both ways. Those who love it will use it in practically everything. Those who don't will avoid any dish where they can detect even a hint of it. The key is using it correctly and understanding the nuances of different kinds of garlic.

Garlic is divided into two basic types: hardneck and softneck. Broadly, the former thrives in cooler climates, has fewer cloves, and is easier to peel. The latter tends to thrive in warmer climes and has more prolific cloves that are challenging to peel. Within these types, you will find myriad varieties that range in size, texture, and color, from milky white to striated purple. Among the more unusual-looking specimens that defy logic is a softneck variety that looks more like a small onion known as solo garlic.

The first time I ran into solo garlic was several years ago when I obtained my weekly vegetable order from a local farm for my restaurant. The single giant bulbous orb intrigued me, prompting me to discover how best to use it in my recipes. This unique garlic variety has recently become a fad, with garlic lovers flocking to farmers markets and online to obtain one. Read on to discover where this garlic type comes from, what makes it distinct, and how best to add it to your culinary arsenal.