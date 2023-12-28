When Microwaving Rice, Pay Attention To The Power Level
A delicious bowl of rice is a great side dish, and tasty rice options are plentiful. Brown rice gives you that soft, earthy flavor. Yellow rice brings a bit of fire with its light spiciness. White rice has a mild taste that pairs well with rich and flavorful meat. If your favorite kind of rice is part of your leftovers, then you may want to reheat it in the microwave, but don't just set it in there and hit the express cook button for one or two minutes. You should adjust the power level on your microwave before you heat your rice so that it warms up with the perfect taste and texture.
When you press the power level button on your microwave, you'll see that it can modify the temperature at which your food is heated using levels ranging from 1 through 10 (10% power to 100% power). The factory settings for all microwaves will have a maximum power level of 10, which is why you should adjust the power level when microwaving rice. Since rice is a grain, it will attain optimal flavor and texture when heated at a lower power level. So, what is the exact power level you should use when microwaving rice?
Set medium power levels when microwaving rice
After placing your favorite rice in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave, you should set the power level anywhere between 3 and 6. Medium power levels will set your cooking temperature between 30% and 60% of the microwave's heating capacity. This simple rice trick will allow your microwave to heat the rice at a temperature that will warm up the rice sufficiently and preserve its unique flavor and texture without burning it.
If you're heating a very starchy rice, such as Arborio rice or glutinous rice, you especially want to set the microwave power levels between 3 and 6. When rice with high starch content is cooked at too high of a temperature in the microwave, it can get so scorched that it's inedible. Once you set medium power levels for your rice, properly prepare it for reheating and cook it for the optimal duration.
Don't microwave your rice more than four minutes
Before reheating leftover rice, add a few spoonfuls of water to the bowl or container. This will help the rice become moist and taste fresher. Put a cover over the container, but leave it loose. As the rice is reheated, that cover will allow the container to steam up to create additional moisture. Set your medium power levels, and then you're ready to start reheating the rice.
Cook the rice between three and four minutes. When you open your microwave, your rice will be moist, soft, and fluffy, and it will taste delicious. Be sure to eat it right away while it is at its warmest. You can even use it to make a delicious pudding. If you've reheated too much rice and you don't want to waste what's left, store it in your refrigerator in an air-tight container while it's hot so it doesn't develop any bacteria. Once you're ready to finish the rice, put it back in the microwave. Just don't forget about the power levels.