When Microwaving Rice, Pay Attention To The Power Level

A delicious bowl of rice is a great side dish, and tasty rice options are plentiful. Brown rice gives you that soft, earthy flavor. Yellow rice brings a bit of fire with its light spiciness. White rice has a mild taste that pairs well with rich and flavorful meat. If your favorite kind of rice is part of your leftovers, then you may want to reheat it in the microwave, but don't just set it in there and hit the express cook button for one or two minutes. You should adjust the power level on your microwave before you heat your rice so that it warms up with the perfect taste and texture.

When you press the power level button on your microwave, you'll see that it can modify the temperature at which your food is heated using levels ranging from 1 through 10 (10% power to 100% power). The factory settings for all microwaves will have a maximum power level of 10, which is why you should adjust the power level when microwaving rice. Since rice is a grain, it will attain optimal flavor and texture when heated at a lower power level. So, what is the exact power level you should use when microwaving rice?