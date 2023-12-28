How Long Will Pancake Batter Stay Good In The Fridge?

Nothing spells a good weekend better than some freshly made pancakes. Even if you're the one making them, the reward is worth it — they're simple enough if you use the boxed version but also easy to make homemade. Pretty much any pancake batter recipe will require the inclusion of eggs and some kind of milk, meaning once you prepare that batter, it won't last too long in the refrigerator, as both ingredients are perishable. It turns out, you can expect to get only two days out of fresh pancake batter, so make sure to use it before it goes bad. You can potentially get three days out of it, but look for any signs of spoilage, such as a foul smell, before using.

If you're preparing pancakes on a Saturday or Sunday morning, there is no harm in making the batter on Friday. Some even say that allowing the pancake batter to rest, even just for a little while, can improve the pancakes' flavor and texture.