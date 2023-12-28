How Long Will Pancake Batter Stay Good In The Fridge?
Nothing spells a good weekend better than some freshly made pancakes. Even if you're the one making them, the reward is worth it — they're simple enough if you use the boxed version but also easy to make homemade. Pretty much any pancake batter recipe will require the inclusion of eggs and some kind of milk, meaning once you prepare that batter, it won't last too long in the refrigerator, as both ingredients are perishable. It turns out, you can expect to get only two days out of fresh pancake batter, so make sure to use it before it goes bad. You can potentially get three days out of it, but look for any signs of spoilage, such as a foul smell, before using.
If you're preparing pancakes on a Saturday or Sunday morning, there is no harm in making the batter on Friday. Some even say that allowing the pancake batter to rest, even just for a little while, can improve the pancakes' flavor and texture.
Pancake batter lasts two days in the refrigerator
The most delicate ingredient in pancake batter is eggs. Eggs that have been removed from their shells but remain uncooked will only last about two days in the refrigerator, meaning you won't get more than that out of your batter. You don't want to risk consuming eggs that have gone bad because they have a greater chance of causing foodborne illness, so when you add them to your batter, the countdown begins. There is an easy way to work around this, though: If you're making homemade batter, just mix the dry ingredients without adding the milk or eggs (you can even pre-measure the milk for ease later). This way, you can make the dry batter a few days in advance and still save time. When you're ready to make the pancakes, just add the milk and eggs, whisk together, and you're ready to go.
It is possible to make pancakes without eggs, but you'll need to add other ingredients like oil and butter to balance this out. If you need to keep the batter for an extended period of time, eggless pancakes are an option.
Refrigerated pancake batter causes flat pancakes
While it's perfectly safe to cook pancakes with batter that has spent a couple of days in the fridge, if you're looking for visual appeal, you're better off preparing the batter just before cooking. That's because when baking soda or baking powder is stored in the refrigerator, it loses its ability to leaven, meaning it won't be as capable of building those pancakes into fluffy beauties. So, depending on your visual and textural preferences, it might be best to not store pancake batter in the fridge at all.
When it comes to cooking the perfect pancake, it's all about the technique. A non-stick pan is best, and don't let it get too hot or the pancakes will burn before they can cook through. Don't flip the pancakes too early, either; make sure the top of the pancake has started to bubble, and the edges should just be starting to cook. From there, you can flip the pancake without splattering the batter, and ensure the underside is golden brown.