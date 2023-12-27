Whipped Ricotta Is A Deliciously Underrated Addition To Your Cheese Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Creamy, thick ricotta cheese is traditionally made by recooking the whey left over from making other cheeses. But don't underestimate its potential to be a star in its own right on your next cheese board. When building the perfect cheese board, you may first think of the hard and semi-hard aged cheeses that will be the focal points of the spread. But light, fluffy, fresh ricotta cheese can bring a welcome textural contrast to the typical go-to charcuterie cheeses. And if you give your ricotta a little extra TLC by whipping it first, your board is in for a delicious upgrade.

Whipped cheese sounds and tastes like a luxurious delight, but there are a few easily accessible methods to make whipped ricotta at home. Use a stand mixer, food processor, or even an immersion blender to get the smooth, creamy quality we're looking for. Simply plop your ricotta cheese into your processor, mixer, or bowl and blend it up until silky smooth. This process breaks down the few tiny remaining curds in ricotta that give it a slightly bumpy texture.