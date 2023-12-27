Whipped Ricotta Is A Deliciously Underrated Addition To Your Cheese Board
Creamy, thick ricotta cheese is traditionally made by recooking the whey left over from making other cheeses. But don't underestimate its potential to be a star in its own right on your next cheese board. When building the perfect cheese board, you may first think of the hard and semi-hard aged cheeses that will be the focal points of the spread. But light, fluffy, fresh ricotta cheese can bring a welcome textural contrast to the typical go-to charcuterie cheeses. And if you give your ricotta a little extra TLC by whipping it first, your board is in for a delicious upgrade.
Whipped cheese sounds and tastes like a luxurious delight, but there are a few easily accessible methods to make whipped ricotta at home. Use a stand mixer, food processor, or even an immersion blender to get the smooth, creamy quality we're looking for. Simply plop your ricotta cheese into your processor, mixer, or bowl and blend it up until silky smooth. This process breaks down the few tiny remaining curds in ricotta that give it a slightly bumpy texture.
Pairings and toppings for whipped ricotta
Now that you have your beautifully whipped ricotta, let's combine it with your other cheese board favorites. We're substituting a typical charcuterie soft cheese choice like brie or camembert with our whipped ricotta, so we want to find texturally contrasting cheeses that still pair well. A funky, crumbly bleu cheese adds a new element to your board against your sweeter, milder ricotta. Bleu also works well with sweet bites like slices of apple or pear. For hard cheeses, try a sheep milk cheese like Manchego for a saltier contrast.
Whipped ricotta typically pairs well on top of toast and especially on crostini and drizzled with truffle honey and sea salt. If you want to infuse some flavor in the ricotta beforehand, you can even consider adding olive oil, salt, pepper, or other herbs before whipping. But saving topping the ricotta for the end will allow for a more visually striking board. But don't feel like you have to add anything to your whipped ricotta at all. You can have crisp veggies and other accouterments scattered along the board for the perfect dipping opportunity.
Skip the other cheese and make a full whipped ricotta board
Ricotta is a soft-fresh cheese, which means it has extremely high moisture content. High moisture equals a creamier texture, making whipped ricotta beautifully spreadable. So consider forgetting the serving bowl or piece of toast altogether and just spread your whipped ricotta all over your board. No other cheese is necessary. You'll create a fluffy, creamy base layer with your whipped ricotta to scatter your toppings over.
For a Mediterranean take, opt for briny toppings like olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and capers with a drizzle of olive oil. Or how about chopped nuts with balsamic and arugula during late autumn? You could say it's like eating a salad, but less greens and more delectable cheese for grazing fun! No matter how you choose to spin it, whipped ricotta is the versatile vehicle for many flavor profile possibilities. Whether it's with other cheeses or on a board of its own, get creative with your whipped ricotta and you'll have whipped up a pleasing appetizer in no time.