What Is Imitation Lobster?

Lobster is a luxurious dish usually reserved for special occasions. The flavor of the tender meat, when elevated with some lemon or garlic, is one you'll want to savor every day. The catch, however, is that lobster comes with a hefty price tag. Even skipping the restaurants and cooking it at home doesn't make much of a difference, as fresh lobster is quite expensive, especially if you don't live near the coast.

Securing the raw seafood is only one half of the equation. Before you can even attempt any lobster recipes, there's one more hurdle to jump with live lobsters: getting the meat out. Preparing the lobster to harvest the succulent flesh could be stressful if it's your first time.

Thankfully, there's an easy way to get around these problems. With imitation lobster, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy an elite seafood dish. Plus, it reduces the physical labor and time spent cooking. Curious to know what imitation lobster is? Keep reading to learn all the juicy details about this remarkable product. The following sections also dive into how best to prepare it, its nutrient profile, and how it compares to the real thing.