Should You Serve Lobster Ravioli With A Red Or White Sauce?

Few dishes are more iconic — or in modern times considered more decadent, although that wasn't always the case — than lobster. Whether you're talking about whole-boiled lobster, lobster mac and cheese, or butter-poached lobster, there's something that just feels fancy about the sea bug. And maybe no dish feels more satisfyingly high-class than lobster ravioli, which is why it's become so popular in the last few decades.

But if you're making a lobster ravioli yourself, what sauce should you use? Obviously, it makes a difference whether you go with white or red sauce, but is one considered a faux pas on the same level as (at least according to some people) cheese with seafood?

To put your mind at ease: there's no one correct answer here. You're not doing anything wrong if you pair your lobster ravioli with red sauce ... but you might get the most benefit if you use a cream sauce, which is why most restaurants favor that approach.