Why Your Winter Salads Should Leave The Lettuce Behind

As colder weather becomes the norm this time of year, many people lean into their favorite satisfying wintertime dishes. And while no one can deny the robust flavors and belly-warming comfort of big meals like savory Sunday beef pot roast, or classic lasagna, sometimes you need a nice winter salad. For the best-tasting salads of the winter season, you may find ditching delicate, out-of-season produce for heartier crops is a good idea.

Thanks to greenhouse technology, lettuce types like Bibb, iceberg, and romaine are available throughout the year at grocery stores. But when it comes to making salads, those, and many other varieties that grow in warm temperatures, just don't provide those cozy winter vibes or flavors. If you're trying to encapsulate the best, most concentrated flavors of the winter season, you can craft delicious seasonal salads with colder-weather produce, heartier winter greens, and other ingredients like nuts and cheese.