Insomnia Is Gifting Free Cookies To Delivery Couriers For The Holidays

What's a better way to spread festive cheer than with free cookies? Well, Insomnia Cookies has hit the nail on the head again, because that's exactly what they have planned. However, unlike their previous free release on National Cookie Day, you can only receive these cookies if you're a parcel carrier. From December 18th until 3 AM PST on December 25th, 2023, Insomnia Cookies will exclusively provide a complimentary 6-pack of Classic cookies in-store to all parcel courier drivers. Per an email sent to Daily Meal, this promotion extends to any courier driver — including those working under USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, and Amazon.

To be eligible for these freebies, one must have a minimum purchase of $5 or more (the price of two classic cookies) and provide proof of employment — either in the form of a badge or uniform. It's also handy to note that this minimum purchase does not include gratuities, taxes, or fees — so double-check your cart total to ensure you get the deal. This promotion only comes around once a year — a minor mercy to the busy drivers who help make the holidays possible. And it's limited to one use per person, so, drivers, choose those cookies wisely.