Insomnia Is Gifting Free Cookies To Delivery Couriers For The Holidays
What's a better way to spread festive cheer than with free cookies? Well, Insomnia Cookies has hit the nail on the head again, because that's exactly what they have planned. However, unlike their previous free release on National Cookie Day, you can only receive these cookies if you're a parcel carrier. From December 18th until 3 AM PST on December 25th, 2023, Insomnia Cookies will exclusively provide a complimentary 6-pack of Classic cookies in-store to all parcel courier drivers. Per an email sent to Daily Meal, this promotion extends to any courier driver — including those working under USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, and Amazon.
To be eligible for these freebies, one must have a minimum purchase of $5 or more (the price of two classic cookies) and provide proof of employment — either in the form of a badge or uniform. It's also handy to note that this minimum purchase does not include gratuities, taxes, or fees — so double-check your cart total to ensure you get the deal. This promotion only comes around once a year — a minor mercy to the busy drivers who help make the holidays possible. And it's limited to one use per person, so, drivers, choose those cookies wisely.
Spreading the sweetness
The social media reaction to this Insomnia Cookies promotion has by and large been grateful, as Facebook users expressed their excitement and extended their thanks. However, one user did point out that it was too bad the promotion didn't extend to "DoorDash, Walmart drivers, and all the other delivery platforms." Perhaps one day, a free cookie day shall shine upon all those involved in the delivery sector, but until then, this promotion is only for those who can prove they are a parcel courier driver.
Insomnia Cookies has a history of generously offering free cookies to students, veterans, and active-duty military personnel. And while this marks the first instance of Insomnia Cookies singling out parcel carriers for free cookie deals, they ran a similar promotion in 2021 for essential workers, which, naturally included those folks. If you match this description and are also a huge Insomnia Cookies fan, this deal was made for you; Santa can't hog all the cookies and credit this year.