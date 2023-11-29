Insomnia Is Giving Away Free Cookies All Weekend Long

Continuing with its food holiday freebie deals (including the free scoops offered on National Ice Cream Day), Insomnia Cookies will offer free cookies throughout the weekend of December 1, leading up to National Cookie Day. Per an email to Daily Meal, all Insomnia Cookies locations across the country will be offering two deals: A free Classic cookie with no purchase necessary, and one Deluxe cookie for $1. They're available both in-store by showing the Insomnia app and through in-app purchases.

For those looking for more than a few cookies, Insomnia is also offering a buy-one-get-one discount for 12-pack and 6-pack boxes of cookies throughout the promotion period. According to the company's website, the 12-pack offer is exclusive to online orders, while you can only get the 6-pack deal in-store. While limited edition flavors can be included, they'll cost extra. Additionally, members of the CookieMagic subscription service will receive a free 6-pack of cookies.

Customers have until December 5 at 3 a.m. PST to take advantage of the deal, giving cookie lovers a chance to get the freebies through the late hours of National Cookie Day and slightly beyond. The promotions are limited to one use per customer, per day, and won't apply automatically — customers will have to mention them in-store or add them to their cart in the Insomnia app to get the discounts.