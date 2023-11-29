Insomnia Is Giving Away Free Cookies All Weekend Long
Continuing with its food holiday freebie deals (including the free scoops offered on National Ice Cream Day), Insomnia Cookies will offer free cookies throughout the weekend of December 1, leading up to National Cookie Day. Per an email to Daily Meal, all Insomnia Cookies locations across the country will be offering two deals: A free Classic cookie with no purchase necessary, and one Deluxe cookie for $1. They're available both in-store by showing the Insomnia app and through in-app purchases.
For those looking for more than a few cookies, Insomnia is also offering a buy-one-get-one discount for 12-pack and 6-pack boxes of cookies throughout the promotion period. According to the company's website, the 12-pack offer is exclusive to online orders, while you can only get the 6-pack deal in-store. While limited edition flavors can be included, they'll cost extra. Additionally, members of the CookieMagic subscription service will receive a free 6-pack of cookies.
Customers have until December 5 at 3 a.m. PST to take advantage of the deal, giving cookie lovers a chance to get the freebies through the late hours of National Cookie Day and slightly beyond. The promotions are limited to one use per customer, per day, and won't apply automatically — customers will have to mention them in-store or add them to their cart in the Insomnia app to get the discounts.
Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest
In addition to the National Cookie Day discounts, Insomnia Cookies is also launching a new cookie flavor on December 1: The Cinnamon Bun Filled Deluxe, a cinnamon sugar-sprinkled cookie (made with cinnamon dough) stuffed with cream cheese icing and both cinnamon and white chocolate chips. This new menu item was created by the winner of 2022's Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest, Abby Haluska — and now, Insomniac Cookies is bringing back the competition to find the next big cookie aficionado for 2023. The winner will have the chance to work with Insomnia to pioneer the flavor that will feature in the company's 2024 National Cookie Day promotions.
To enter, contestants will have to create an Instagram (photo or reel) or TikTok post of themselves showing why they are the Ultimate Cookie Lover of 2023, as well as tagging Insomnia with the hashtag #InsomniaUltimateCookieLover. According to the contest rules, any post that doesn't fulfill both conditions won't be considered eligible, so hopeful contestants will want to be diligent.
Contestants will have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 4 to post their entries for a chance to win a $500 Insomnia Cookies gift card, a SNACK Corduroy Dad Hat, and a Double Chocolate Chunk Scented Candle in addition to the opportunity to design 2024's National Cookie Day featured flavor.