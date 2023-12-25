What Makes Hawaiian Smoked Meat So Unique?

News flash: Hawaiians, like pretty much anybody else on the planet, love smoked pork. And how could they not? Succulent, sweet chunks of meat redolent with wood smoke are universally appetizing. But there is something about the process of what islanders refer to as "smoke meat" that is unique to Hawaii, and it doesn't have anything to do with the actual smoking part: It happens before and after. Hawaiian smoked meat is distinguished by its sweet and salty marinade as well as a post-smoke stir fry with onion slices.

Even the wood used to make smoke meat is peculiar to Hawaii — primarily kiawe, a small, spreading tree related to mesquite. Sometimes strawberry guava wood (known locally as waiawi) is also used; both impart a tart, slightly sweet flavor to the meat. To underscore the fruitiness, guava jelly is sometimes included in the onion stir fry at the end of the smoke meat cooking process. But let's start at the beginning: What's in that marinade that makes it special?