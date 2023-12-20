We're Beyond Jealous Of Costco Canada's New Biscoff Cake

Costco Canada's Biscoff cake costs $24.99 in Canadian currency, which comes out to around $18.75 in American dollars — that is if the darn thing ever shows up down here. This raises the question of whether sometimes Costco introduces new products in Canada before exporting to other markets. The answer is: We're not sure. What is true is that Costco has a booming business in Canada, claiming to average $25 billion (CAD) in sales per year.

As mentioned, Costco's Biscoff cake is made by the company's private label brand, Kirkland Signature, which formulates new products or co-brands with existing ones. Kirkland is not local to Canada, which raises hopes that should Costco's Biscoff cake be as successful as it appears to be on TikTok, we should see it appear stateside sooner rather than later. If for no other reason than as a distraction from the store's disappointing gingerbread houses.