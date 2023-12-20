We're Beyond Jealous Of Costco Canada's New Biscoff Cake
Costco Canada appears to have rolled out a bakery item worthy of a frantic border crossing: A Kirkland Signature Biscoff cream cake. After teasing the cake in the November issue of Costco Connections magazine, it is now lighting up TikTok. It appears to be an airy concoction, made with layers of chocolate cream, vanilla cream, and Biscoff cookie butter, topped with what looks like chocolate frosting and coated on the sides with crumbled Biscoff cookies. Initial TikTok reviews are tending toward the delirious, with one user giving the cake a score of 12 out of 10. While this rating might not work mathematically, it was enough to cause hypothetical tears in the comments about the cake only being available in Canada.
@costcobuys
🤤 I spotted this mouth-watering Biscoff Cream Cake at Costco Canada! Since I live near the border I figured Iâ€™d check out Costco Canada and I was not disappointed! This cake is made with layers of chocolate cream, vanilla cream, and Biscoff butterâ€¦itâ€™s as delicious as it sounds! 😋 This is ONLY available in Costco Canada, would you guys like to see this in the USA? #costco #biscoff #cake
Biscoff cookies are the crunchy, caramel-flavored shortbreads made by Lotus Bakeries. This treat is so beloved that a few years ago Cinnabon topped their rolls with Lotus Biscoff cookies, and a Belgian woman invented her own Biscoff cookie butter for a television cooking show — and won. Before long, Lotus Biscoff was packaging and selling their version of the butter (in collaboration with its originator), and that's what ultimately became the star of Costco Canada's new cake, which doesn't inspire any jealousy, at all.
Canadian Costco stores are booming
Costco Canada's Biscoff cake costs $24.99 in Canadian currency, which comes out to around $18.75 in American dollars — that is if the darn thing ever shows up down here. This raises the question of whether sometimes Costco introduces new products in Canada before exporting to other markets. The answer is: We're not sure. What is true is that Costco has a booming business in Canada, claiming to average $25 billion (CAD) in sales per year.
As mentioned, Costco's Biscoff cake is made by the company's private label brand, Kirkland Signature, which formulates new products or co-brands with existing ones. Kirkland is not local to Canada, which raises hopes that should Costco's Biscoff cake be as successful as it appears to be on TikTok, we should see it appear stateside sooner rather than later. If for no other reason than as a distraction from the store's disappointing gingerbread houses.