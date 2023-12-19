Costco's Gingerbread Houses Are Letting Shoppers Down This Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although Costco's gingerbread house kits hit shelves earlier than ever this year, some shoppers have been vocal about their disappointment — and morbid amusement — with this year's batch. According to a Reddit thread started Monday, December 18, it's because the icing is (consistently) the wrong consistency, with some customers reporting icing that is too thin, and others reporting icing that is too thick.

The gingerbread kit in question is sold almost entirely pre-built, with an optional build-it-yourself gable, a white icing pouch, red and green icing tubes, four gingerbread people cookies, and candy for decorating. It's made by the aptly named Pre-Built Gingerbread Co. and sells at Costco for $14.99 (prices may vary by location). One major benefit of it being mostly pre-built is that you don't have to learn the secrets of assembling a sturdy gingerbread house.

The original poster asked, "Anyone else's Costco gingerbread house have water-thin icing?" and shared a photo of their drippy, trippy house. Most of the commenters replied in solidarity with a resounding yes. The red and green icings, in particular, appear too runny to decorate the house properly. Only a select few have said the opposite: That the icing was so dense it had to be microwaved to become usable. One commenter mentioned that thoroughly mixing the icing helped, as instructed by the kit. Another reported that they "kneaded the heck out of all of them" to no avail; the consistency never improved. The kit appears to have few if any defenders.