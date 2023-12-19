Costco's Gingerbread Houses Are Letting Shoppers Down This Year
Although Costco's gingerbread house kits hit shelves earlier than ever this year, some shoppers have been vocal about their disappointment — and morbid amusement — with this year's batch. According to a Reddit thread started Monday, December 18, it's because the icing is (consistently) the wrong consistency, with some customers reporting icing that is too thin, and others reporting icing that is too thick.
The gingerbread kit in question is sold almost entirely pre-built, with an optional build-it-yourself gable, a white icing pouch, red and green icing tubes, four gingerbread people cookies, and candy for decorating. It's made by the aptly named Pre-Built Gingerbread Co. and sells at Costco for $14.99 (prices may vary by location). One major benefit of it being mostly pre-built is that you don't have to learn the secrets of assembling a sturdy gingerbread house.
The original poster asked, "Anyone else's Costco gingerbread house have water-thin icing?" and shared a photo of their drippy, trippy house. Most of the commenters replied in solidarity with a resounding yes. The red and green icings, in particular, appear too runny to decorate the house properly. Only a select few have said the opposite: That the icing was so dense it had to be microwaved to become usable. One commenter mentioned that thoroughly mixing the icing helped, as instructed by the kit. Another reported that they "kneaded the heck out of all of them" to no avail; the consistency never improved. The kit appears to have few if any defenders.
A humorous horror show for the holidays
The Reddit thread accumulated no fewer than 216 comments in 24 hours, and it is thoroughly decked with photos and descriptions of horrifying results, many reported in good humor, of blood-like red icing dripping all over the house and gingerbread people. There are photos of gingerbread people with dripping green eye sockets — like they just stared at the Ark of the Covenant, as one person pointed out — and sanguine streaks of red. Some of the decorators tried to use the red icing to line the windows and doors, leading to a "very metal gingerbread house" and doors that looked like they were "on an acid trip."
One person, at least, had great luck; they recommended not fighting gravity and decorating on a completely flat surface, then letting it dry before moving on. This, of course, is tricky for a pre-built house with overhanging eaves and a pitched roof.
These kits certainly seem to have created a nightmare before Christmas for some Costco shoppers, and there's no shortage of example photos in the thread. One particularly creative commenter compared their finished product to a crime scene and accordingly dressed their gingerbread people in police uniforms. Many folks, as one person put it, enjoyed the chaos — but said they might not get another one of these kits next year.