What's So Special About TikTok's Viral Green Goddess Salad?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TikTok has become a social media platform jam-packed with food trends, thanks to the plethora of clips featuring innovative recipes and unique pairings. The now-viral green goddess salad is no exception, as this healthy recipe has enraptured users far and wide. Just consider that the original green goddess recipe clip on TikTok has gained millions of likes and thousands of comments since being posted. It's also inspired countless TikTokers to try out the recipe on their own. As for what makes this salad so appealing, its popularity could be attributed to a special ingredient: nutritional yeast.

This version of green goddess salad is a chopped salad and consists of standard components like cabbage, chives, and cucumbers. However, the bright green dressing calls for the addition of nutritional yeast, along with ingredients like garlic, olive oil, and walnuts (among many others). This kind of yeast is a dormant form of the common bread-leavening agent and is known for its immense nutritional value when fortified. Many people liken its flavor to that of cheese, so it's a popular addition to all types of recipes, including viral salad dressings.