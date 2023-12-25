Is Spray Butter The Real Deal?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everything tastes better with a little butter, no matter the type. But when you have a stick that has been sitting in your refrigerator for a while, it's not exactly the easiest thing to spread. For that reason, people once turned to spray butter, which essentially claimed to taste just like butter but was sold in a spray bottle rather than in stick form. The concept was simple: No more difficult spreading. Truth be told, though, spray butter is not real butter. The dairy spread is made by churning milk or cream until it becomes a solid. On the other hand, spray butter's main ingredient is vegetable oil.

Since spray butter is made with a liquid oil, it's much easier to aerosolize than butter, which rehardens into a solid even after it's been melted. To some, spray butter's pros outweigh its cons (it's also lower in calories and fat than butter), but it will never exactly be the real deal.