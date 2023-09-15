The BBQ Tool That'll Open Any Bottle With Ease

If you're a fan of camping or barbecuing down by the lake, you probably know the drill already. You've got everything unloaded and set up, maybe a few burgers are already on the grill, you're ready to reward yourself with a nice cold beer ... and the bottle opener you could have sworn was packed is nowhere to be found. It's an annoying scenario, of course. But before you kick yourself for a silly mistake that anyone could make, check your outdoor grilling tools for a super simple solution. All you really need are a pair of BBQ tongs!

It might sound strange, but you'll definitely want to give BBQ tongs a try before swearing off any type of beer that doesn't come with a twist cap. It's actually a lot easier than it sounds, too. It's so easy you might even be shocked that you didn't think of it sooner.