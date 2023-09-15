The BBQ Tool That'll Open Any Bottle With Ease
If you're a fan of camping or barbecuing down by the lake, you probably know the drill already. You've got everything unloaded and set up, maybe a few burgers are already on the grill, you're ready to reward yourself with a nice cold beer ... and the bottle opener you could have sworn was packed is nowhere to be found. It's an annoying scenario, of course. But before you kick yourself for a silly mistake that anyone could make, check your outdoor grilling tools for a super simple solution. All you really need are a pair of BBQ tongs!
It might sound strange, but you'll definitely want to give BBQ tongs a try before swearing off any type of beer that doesn't come with a twist cap. It's actually a lot easier than it sounds, too. It's so easy you might even be shocked that you didn't think of it sooner.
How to open a bottle with a common BBQ tool
So, how does this magical trick work? First, you won't use either of the ends of the tongs for this maneuver, but rather the long middle section. All you have to do is line up the inside edge of one side of the tongs under the bottle cap's grooves. Then, squeeze the tongs shut so that the other edge is resting on the top of the cap. You want to ensure that you are holding onto the head of the tongs and not the hinge when you do this to get the best leverage. Then twist upward, and the cap will pop right off.
If you're rolling your eyes right now, there's actually a good explanation for why tongs work. The key to opening any bottle — whether it's beer or imported soda — is a straight edge and leverage. That's all a bottle opener really is, right? Well, your trusty BBQ tongs have a straight edge, perfect for leverage, so that's why they can do the job in a pinch.
Are there other tricks to open a bottle?
There are certainly plenty of other ways to pry a cap off a bottle, but many aren't very safe or hygienic. The BBQ tong method is definitely much safer than risking shards of broken glass by wedging the bottlecap against a picnic table or the edge of the grill and using the heel of your palm to break the seal. While a lighter can work, it is more difficult, and the inexperienced may be prone to injuring their knuckles in the process. Not to mention the frustration involved. And it's definitely cleaner than relying on the stranger at a neighboring site who can somehow open any bottle with his teeth — gross!
As you can see, there's no need to risk getting hurt or swearing off an ice-cold beverage altogether just because you forgot the bottle opener. And there's definitely no way you forgot the tongs too. They're a pretty integral part of grilling, after all. Now that you know this method, you can rest assured that you'll never struggle to open another bottle.