McDonald's New Squishmallow Happy Meal Toys Are Undeniably Adorable
Fans of cute and cuddly Squishmallows are in for a treat on December 26, as McDonald's will begin including the sought-after toys in its Happy Meals at locations all over the U.S., according to a press release. The chain will offer 12 different collectibles, including beloved McDonald's mascot Grimace, who had a bit of a renaissance last summer with the release of the Grimace birthday shake. Other characters featured in the Happy Meals are pulled straight from the Squishmallows collection, plus one "mystery character" whose identity is still unknown.
For customers who want to claim a Happy Meal Squishmallow of their very own, time appears to be of the essence. The toys will only be available for a limited stint at McDonald's, and supplies may run out quickly. As McDonald's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan explained, "We're all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now."
Happy Meals are about to become a whole lot happier
Even though the latest Happy Meal toys have yet to be released, the collaboration between McDonald's and Squishmallows already has fans in a tizzy. The excitement was expressed perfectly by one Reddit commenter, who declared, "I'm about to have so many kids' meals," upon hearing the news. And it appears that the Golden Arches anticipated this level of excitement. According to Tariq Hassan, "This collaboration welcomes McDonald's and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald's Squishmallows Squad."
While the characters are likely enough of a draw on their own, each Squishmallow toy will also come with its own soundtrack. After purchasing a Happy Meal, McDonald's customers can scan a QR code, which will take them to a personalized song selection unique to each character. It's hard to deny the appeal of squishy, cuddly little toys, but Squishmallows are especially popular thanks to the inclusivity and wide diversity of the characters.
With so many to choose from, fans are devoted to acquiring as many unique Squishmallows as possible. And thanks to McDonald's, they have a brand-new outlet to channel their obsession.