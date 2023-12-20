McDonald's New Squishmallow Happy Meal Toys Are Undeniably Adorable

Even though the latest Happy Meal toys have yet to be released, the collaboration between McDonald's and Squishmallows already has fans in a tizzy. The excitement was expressed perfectly by one Reddit commenter, who declared, "I'm about to have so many kids' meals," upon hearing the news. And it appears that the Golden Arches anticipated this level of excitement. According to Tariq Hassan, "This collaboration welcomes McDonald's and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald's Squishmallows Squad."

While the characters are likely enough of a draw on their own, each Squishmallow toy will also come with its own soundtrack. After purchasing a Happy Meal, McDonald's customers can scan a QR code, which will take them to a personalized song selection unique to each character. It's hard to deny the appeal of squishy, cuddly little toys, but Squishmallows are especially popular thanks to the inclusivity and wide diversity of the characters.

With so many to choose from, fans are devoted to acquiring as many unique Squishmallows as possible. And thanks to McDonald's, they have a brand-new outlet to channel their obsession.