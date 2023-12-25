Yes, You Can Use A Juiced Grapefruit To Clean Kitchen Grime

Grapefruits are beautiful things; they're like oranges with attitude. Sure, there's some sweetness there, but it's balanced with an acerbic zest. You could be excused for composting a grapefruit once you've juiced it, but hold up: These things make a pretty great household cleaning agent, and not just because they smell so good. Grapefruits are naturally acidic and have been shown to possess antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. When mixed with other acids like distilled vinegar and abrasives like salt or baking soda, grapefruits can complete many household cleaning jobs without harsh chemicals, including getting rid of grime.

Should you even need one, let this be a reason to have more grapefruit in your life. For starters, they're incredibly healthy — packed with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals — and have one of the greatest calorie-to-nutrient ratios around. Not only are grapefruits good for your skin and heart health, but they can also lower your risk of kidney stones. That's a pretty good amount of value added to your morning dose of citrusy vitamin C — and anyway, you should be squeezing fruit juice at home to avoid ingesting toxic metals.