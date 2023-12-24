What Does A Typical Breakfast Look Like In Argentina?

If you were looking for the most underrated global cuisines, Argentine food is right up there with Filipino and Burmese as food cultures, which should see more significant global proliferation. Argentina's blend of Latin American and Italian influences leads to the creation of dishes that are both very familiar and totally unique. That's not even mentioning its profound love of beef, whether steak milanesa or barbecue in the form of asado. While the U.S. may be first in total cattle consumption, on a per capita basis, Argentina consumes more beef than any nation.

But you can't have steak for every meal (even if we might want to). Sometimes, you need something lighter for breakfast, and Argentine cuisine is no exception to that general rule. And when it comes to breakfast, the Argentine approach is a lot more like what you'd find in Europe than what American diners might be used to — but it's no less tasty for that.