David Chang's Unexpected Hack For Deliciously Quick Kimchi

If your first introduction to kimchi was through an American grocery store in the last decade or so, chances are you've been eating baechu kimchi. The popular variety of the Korean fermented banchan is made with napa cabbage and gochugaru, lending it a fiery color and a deep, spicy flavor. Baechu kimchi is delicious, but it's only the tip of the iceberg. Kimchi comes in countless shapes, sizes, and flavors. As such, it can be prepared in myriad ways.

For David Chang, one of those ways involves a secret ingredient: 7UP. The celebrity chef makes use of lemon-lime soda for a unique version of mul kimchi (which is white instead of red) that takes significantly less time than other kinds. "This recipe was a way to introduce people to a world of different kinds of kimchi," Chang wrote for Food & Wine. If you've always wanted to make kimchi but have avoided it because the process seemed demanding, Chang's recipe could be the perfect gateway.