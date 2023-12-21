For Cakey And Chewy Cookies, Break Out The Eggnog

As the name suggests, eggs are the primary ingredient in eggnog, and when making this holiday libation, you should lean toward using too many rather than too few. (Although you should still try for the right amount.) Whisk the egg yolks, making sure they're creamy before you add the other ingredients. Two egg yolks are standard for a batch that serves four to five people, which lines up with the number of servings in an average cookie batch, but some versions of the recipe call for a few more. Either store-bought or homemade eggnog works perfectly fine. Store-bought eggnog can simply be poured in with the cookie ingredients before baking, or you can toss all the eggnog and cookie ingredients together and beat the mixture before baking.

When people who enjoy eggnog describe the flavor, they zero in on the vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon. The eggs and cream are more mild-tasting ingredients that fill out the background of the drink. This means you should put in some extra effort to make sure the vanilla is quality and the spices are proportioned to your preferences because these can significantly alter the taste.