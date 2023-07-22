The Safety Risks To Know Before Harvesting Your Own Pine Nuts

Pine nuts are a curious food that aren't nuts at all, despite their decidedly nutty name. As explained by Reader's Digest, pine nuts are actually small seeds found within pine cones, which are produced by pine trees. That means it's possible to take pine cones and harvest tasty seeds from them. However, not all species of pine trees produce seeds that are safe for humans to eat. For instance, yew pines contain seeds that are highly toxic, according to Four Season Foraging.

Yew pines can be found all over the U.S. and are often used for landscaping purposes (although the trees prefer moist areas with plenty of shade). They can usually be identified by the flat, pointed leaves that sprout in two opposite rows from the interior branch. Seeds are concealed by red, berry-shaped arils, unlike other pine trees with their ubiquitous cones. These berries are extremely toxic, much like all other parts of the plant. Their toxicity is thanks to taxine, an organic compound that depresses cardio function. The compound is so hazardous that it can cause death within just a few hours of consumption. As a result, foragers must avoid yew pines, while also steering clear of other types of potentially hazardous pine nuts.