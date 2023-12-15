Pressed For Time? Make Your Scalloped Potatoes In The Microwave

One drawback of making scalloped potatoes in the microwave is that you might find yourself lacking a crispy, crunchy topping. An oven's heat is essential for browning and crisping up foods, like the melted cheese topping, and microwaves lack that circulating heat. Fortunately, there are a few ways to achieve that texture in the microwave.

If you want your scalloped potatoes extra crispy, you can toss them in the oven for a few minutes to broil. Broiling the potato dish could help it to get the cheesy topping brown and crispy, while still the potatoes stay soft on the inside. You can even keep the oven door open while broiling to encourage airflow, which could keep the rest of the dish from cooking any further, aside from the top portion.

Alternatively, you can simply add an extra topping to the dish to up the crunch factor. While your scalloped potatoes are cooking, you can crush up some potato chips as a creative way to cook with the snack. You could also use seasoned croutons or cheesy crackers. A breadcrumb topping may also be a deliciously crunchy topping option. You can spread breadcrumbs on a baking tray and allow them to crisp up in the oven, or toast them in a pan on the stovetop. Whatever you decide to top off your scalloped potatoes with, you can simply sprinkle on a little extra crunch once they're out of the microwave.