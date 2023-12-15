Is A Whiskey Gingersnap A Cookie Or A Cocktail?

The gingersnap cookie is a staple of the holiday season. We've all seen its sturdier cousin, gingerbread, in the form of beautiful candy-coated creations, but gingersnaps are considerably crispier and thinner than the cookie used for house construction.

When determining whether a whiskey gingersnap is a cookie or a cocktail, it's advisable to examine the history of these two creations. The gingersnap cookie first appeared in the early 1800s when it was introduced by European settlers in America. The sweet treat's name is derived from the German word "snappen," which is, as you may realize, a cognate of snap and refers to the crispy, brittle consistency of the gingersnap. This crispy cookie has become a fixture of the holiday dessert table. However, the "whiskey" part of the equation is an entirely different matter.

When Prohibition, which banned all alcohol in America for about a decade, first started in 1920, finding a spirit that tickled the taste buds wasn't easy. Some crafty citizens found they could get a medicinal alcohol prescription from the local pharmacist. As you can probably guess, the prescribed alcohol wasn't necessarily a desirable drink, so it needed a mixer. The bite that you could get from either ginger ale or ginger beer made the booze a bit more palatable, and thus, the whiskey ginger was born — nearly a century after the first gingersnap cookies were baked.