The Obvious Yet Overlooked Tip To Master A Recipe

There are plenty of people who think cooking isn't for them. They believe it's too hard, they have trouble following a recipe, or perhaps they think they don't have the time to spend learning "how" to cook. But the truth is that cooking isn't such a difficult skill, but rather one that takes a bit of time. The secret to mastering that one recipe you love? Make it. Then make a whole lot more.

The only way to truly develop a skill is to keep honing it. If you absolutely love your grandmother's meatballs or that delicious vodka sauce you saw on a food website, then all you have to do is keep making the recipe until you eventually learn how to tailor it to your own taste buds. It's an often-overlooked solution to learning how to cook. Making something just once and thinking it turned out fine — but not great — doesn't mean you shouldn't make it again; it actually means the opposite. You've laid the groundwork for getting to know the dish, so now, you just have to refine it.