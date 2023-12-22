Give Your Cheese Board An Earthy Touch With Aldi's Fig Spread

Building a cheese board is one of the most fun ways to spend time in the kitchen. No boiling pots cluttering up the stovetop or big flour spills coating the counter. Just a simple night of assembling sprawling plates of meats, jams, chips, and cheeses. (And you better believe that we're sneaking bites of everything the whole way through.)

As these cheese boards grow in popularity, what chefs are using to create them is changing, too. Today, cheese boards have become one of the most customizable hors d'oeuvres on the planet, with each one looking more unique and impressive than the last.

For those who are fans of earthy tones and tastes, we have a suggestion for your next cheese plate. Give Aldi's fig spread a chance to shine on your board. Fig spread boasts a naturally subtly sweet taste with a savory edge, and this Specially Selected fruit spread is no different. It comes in the perfect-sized 9-ounce jar, an ideal size for a cheese board, and fans are already raving about it.