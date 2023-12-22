Give Your Cheese Board An Earthy Touch With Aldi's Fig Spread
Building a cheese board is one of the most fun ways to spend time in the kitchen. No boiling pots cluttering up the stovetop or big flour spills coating the counter. Just a simple night of assembling sprawling plates of meats, jams, chips, and cheeses. (And you better believe that we're sneaking bites of everything the whole way through.)
As these cheese boards grow in popularity, what chefs are using to create them is changing, too. Today, cheese boards have become one of the most customizable hors d'oeuvres on the planet, with each one looking more unique and impressive than the last.
For those who are fans of earthy tones and tastes, we have a suggestion for your next cheese plate. Give Aldi's fig spread a chance to shine on your board. Fig spread boasts a naturally subtly sweet taste with a savory edge, and this Specially Selected fruit spread is no different. It comes in the perfect-sized 9-ounce jar, an ideal size for a cheese board, and fans are already raving about it.
What fans say about Aldi's Specially Selected fig spread
While spread flavors like strawberry or raspberry are certainly popular, it never hurts to switch things up every once in a while. For those seeking a uniquely earthy take on a cheese board, this particular condiment could be perfect for you. Aldi's fig spread already has a lot of fans, and many of them swear by the chain's version of this stuff when it comes to building a cheese board. One fan took to TikTok to dub the spread a "current obsession," while another claimed that they loved the spread for everything from cheese trays and toast, to cheddar biscuits.
So the next time you're thinking of throwing a charcuterie party, don't sleep on Aldi. The grocery chain has more than delectable spreads to offer, and if you play your cards right, you could make your entire cheese board for much less with the help of the chain.
Building an earthy cheese board
If you're ready to start building an earthy cheese board, here are some things that could pair well with a fig spread. To highlight the unique flavors of the spread, try surrounding the jar with a few pieces of fresh fig. This display helps emphasize the spread and make it the star of your board. Put other complementary fruits on the board too for more naturally sweet options such as apple slices, grapes, or blackberries. To pair with the spread, keep a little bowl of honey on your board, too. Combine the honey and fig spread with some goat cheese and you have a beautiful combination of flavors both tangy and sweet. For lovers of cheeses with more funk, you can opt for blue cheese instead.
Now, if you've got a spread, you'll obviously need something to spread it onto. Pick a starchy base for your board, from freshly cut slices of sourdough to a few crunchy rosemary crackers. To bring some contrasting flavors into the mix, add in a few salty additions such as almonds or walnuts, or some dry-cured meats.
Finally, garnish this board with some fresh herbs as a finishing touch, and your subtly earthy cheese board will be ready to enjoy. Fig spreads can do a lot in the kitchen, so it only makes sense to make it the star of the show for a charcuterie spread. If you love it enough, you can even try making your own fig spread next.