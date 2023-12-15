For Your Next Egg Salad, Substitute Ricotta For Mayo And Thank Us Later

Egg salad is a staple of summertime barbecues, springtime holiday menus, and anytime sandwich cravings. The dish is light and bright, with its rich, creamy textures livened up by sprinklings of herbs and a mustard kick. Although egg salad is enjoyed around the world with every ingredient from apple slices to curry powder, the classic egg salad recipe is composed at its base of hard-boiled eggs, mustard, and mayonnaise. At that point, chefs will often include diced pickles or capers, herbs like dill and chives, and any number of experimental add-ins.

Sometimes, though, the experimentation comes at the very foundation of the egg salad — because mayonnaise is a divisive condiment. For one, it's high in fat and calories, so if you're trying to create something healthy in the kitchen, it can cause a challenge. There is also a vocal group of mayonnaise dissenters, and if you or your dining guests are among this number, egg salad is just off the table.

But it doesn't have to be. Egg salad can take on new life if you stick the mayonnaise back in the refrigerator and reach instead for the ricotta. Since ricotta is a cheese, it may sound like an odd substitute for a traditionally cheese-less dish, but its rich and creamy taste and texture make it the ideal alternative to mayonnaise. It doesn't sacrifice consistency, and it does add its own faintly nutty, zesty flavor to the mix.