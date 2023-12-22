For The Smoothest Banana Cream Pie, You Need To Strain Your Pastry Cream

When it comes to pie rankings, banana cream is at the top of a lot of lists. It's got a thick, velvety texture that's packed with tropical fruit flavor, and it rests on a toasty, graham cracker crust. Just those two components alone would be delicious as-is, but then the whole thing is topped off with a mountain of fresh whipped cream, which makes it extra irresistible. The recipe for banana cream pie is not all that complicated, but it's a little deceiving because it's really two recipes in one. In order to make the pie itself, you have to also make pastry cream, which can be notoriously lumpy. You don't have to settle for bumpy banana cream pie, however. Professional pastry chefs always strain the pastry cream through a fine mesh strainer to make sure it's smooth and silky, and you should too.

Straining pastry cream is an extra step that only takes a minute, and if you want to elevate your pie skills from so-so to state-fair winning, that little bit of time pays off in spades. The key is to set up your straining area while your pastry cream is cooking on the stove.