The Whisking Tip For Evenly Cooked Pastry Cream

What do éclairs, cream puffs, and Boston cream pie all have in common? They're all filled with sweet, thickened pastry cream, which is made with a mixture of egg yolks, sugar, and flour or cornstarch. Pastry cream is one of the most versatile items in any baker's arsenal because it can fill the layers of a cake, make the base of a fruit tart, and even get piped into hot, fresh donuts. Lots of amateur bakers shy away from making pastry cream, however, because it's easy to get lumpy, gloppy results if you're not careful. Unevenly cooked pastry cream might still taste good, but it won't pass through the tip of a pastry bag very well, and it looks kind of unprofessional. But there's no big secret to making perfectly silky and smooth pastry cream — all you have to do is whisk it constantly until it's cooked.

Pastry cream is a custard, which means that it's a liquid that's thickened with egg. Pastry cream is a bit of its own animal because it's also thickened with flour, so it's not as easy to curdle it like ice cream base or creme brûlée, but it's easy to scorch the bottom of the pot if you're not paying attention. Make sure when you've got a batch of pastry cream on the stove that you don't walk away — and don't stop stirring.