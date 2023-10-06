The Best Way To Make An Egg-In-A-Hole Breakfast Is With Your Sheet Pan

With the countless ways there are to cook an egg, most of us need some variety in our morning fare besides another plate of scrambled eggs. Next to making a cheesy omelet or enjoying a few hardboiled eggs with a cup of fresh fruit, if you have some bread on hand, why not get whimsy and crack that perfect protein directly into your next piece of toast?

Egg-in-a-hole (or, historically ,"egg-with-a-hat") has been a veritable breakfast choice since the end of the 19th century. Through the decades, this dish has taken many creative forms, with that elusive egg being cracked into ham, pizza, pound cake, and even mushrooms. But the most standard way to enjoy this one-of-a-kind meal is within a perfectly buttered piece of toast. However, due to the textural differences between a raw egg and a chewy piece of bread, finding the best method for cooking can be a challenge.

If you've been making your egg-in-a-hole in a standard skillet, you might want to consider utilizing a sheet pan instead. Unlike your stove, where food is cooked from the base of a pan or skillet, your oven, when properly set, is able to maintain a high temperature throughout its interior. When this all-in-one meal is cooked for the right amount of time, consistent heat from all sides results in perfectly toasted bread and a warm, sunny-side-up egg.