Soy Sauce Is The Unexpected Ingredient For The Best Cookies Ever

Soy sauce, an ancient and beloved condiment, seems straightforward: It just doesn't have that many moving parts. Made from fermenting soybean paste and roasted grain in brine, this apparently simple concoction has an astonishing depth and range of flavor and can be the secret weapon in all manner of dishes. If you only think of soy sauce as liquid umami salt, think again: Not only does it make a flavor-enhancing salt substitute in savory foods, but it works wonders in sweet bakes by adding richness and dimension. Are we suggesting adding soy sauce to your next chocolate chip cookie dough? You're darn right we are.

This is because, in aroma and flavor, soy sauce brings so much more to the table than plain salt. Yes, it's salty — and if you use it as a substitute for salt, put in twice as much (so, two teaspoons soy sauce for every teaspoon of salt). But there's also an umami flavor to soy sauce that pairs wonderfully with chocolate's dark earthiness and a caramelly, malty sweetness that makes it the cookie baker's secret weapon.