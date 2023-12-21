Cinnamon Adds The Perfect Warm Notes To Your Homemade Ice Cream

Recipes for homemade ice cream often feature vanilla as the starring ingredient. But while vanilla ice cream is delicious, it's just as easy to take that basic ice cream formula and give it a distinctive flavor twist by adding cinnamon. Cinnamon, a warming spice, adds some depth of flavor to this creamy, cool treat. It has a spicy earthiness as well as an appealing sweetness that can transform your ice cream into something spectacular.

Making cinnamon ice cream gives you a chance to experiment with this distinctive spice. There are actually several kinds of cinnamon, and each has a slightly different flavor profile. The two main varieties are Celyon or cassia. Ceylon has a mild taste and it works best in baked goods. There are three types of cassia cinnamon, and the most widely used option is known as Korintje, or Indonesian, which is also the sweetest and smoothest kind. If you're looking for a little more of a spicy kick, it could be worth it to try Vietnamese cinnamon.