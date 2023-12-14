Is Burger King Open Or Closed On Christmas Day 2023?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Holidays can get pretty hectic, which means you might find yourself searching for a quick bite to eat on Christmas Day. In the event you're seeking selections outside of the usual Christmas meal of turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, Burger King might be an option if you have a hankering for fast food. Or it might not. USA Today reports that Burger King locations offer different holiday hours, so some restaurants may be open with altered hours, while some might not be open at all.
If you want assurance that you'll be able to gift yourself a juicy burger and a side of chicken fries on Christmas Day, contacting your preferred location is the only way to tell for sure. Along with learning whether the restaurant will be open, a staff member at Burger King can also inform you of the specific holiday hours. On non-holidays, some Burger Kings have drive-thru hours ranging from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., while customers are free to dine in from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas is sure to affect these hours, as employees naturally want to get home in time to celebrate the holiday with their families.
How the franchise system affects Burger King holiday hours
Like a lot of other fast-food establishments, Burger King utilizes franchisees to run most of its locations. In fact, the vast majority of restaurants are under the control of franchisees, which explains why the chain doesn't have a uniform set of holiday hours. These individual owners and operators are responsible for managing their franchises and are permitted to make some decisions on their own.
Keep in mind that franchisees are legally obligated to adhere to certain rules set by the franchisor. However, they also have some leeway in specific matters. This is especially pertinent when it comes to restaurant operations, as franchisees will be in the best position to make decisions involving hours of operation or whether to remain open on a holiday.
Some Burger Kings may choose to stay open on Christmas, while others might not see the financial gain in doing so if they don't anticipate a lot of customers showing up. If you luck out and find that your local Burger King is open on Christmas day, you can look forward to an affordable fast-food feast fit for royalty.