Is Burger King Open Or Closed On Christmas Day 2023?

Holidays can get pretty hectic, which means you might find yourself searching for a quick bite to eat on Christmas Day. In the event you're seeking selections outside of the usual Christmas meal of turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, Burger King might be an option if you have a hankering for fast food. Or it might not. USA Today reports that Burger King locations offer different holiday hours, so some restaurants may be open with altered hours, while some might not be open at all.

If you want assurance that you'll be able to gift yourself a juicy burger and a side of chicken fries on Christmas Day, contacting your preferred location is the only way to tell for sure. Along with learning whether the restaurant will be open, a staff member at Burger King can also inform you of the specific holiday hours. On non-holidays, some Burger Kings have drive-thru hours ranging from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., while customers are free to dine in from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas is sure to affect these hours, as employees naturally want to get home in time to celebrate the holiday with their families.