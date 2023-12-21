Boiling Oatmeal Is A Thing Of The Past. It's Time To Start Baking It

Whether you're making it sweet or savory or enjoying it for breakfast or dinner, oatmeal is a customizable, easy-to-make meal that's equal parts delicious and nutritious. Although boiling oatmeal is a tried-and-true method for taking your dry oats from drab to fab, there's another must-try technique for making oatmeal that transforms those little grains into bakery-ready pastries. Next time you're craving a batch of oatmeal, try baking it instead.

Baked oats are perfect for shaking up your oatmeal routine and pleasing picky eaters. Baking enhances the nutty and toasty flavors of the grains, giving your oat dish a warm and comforting feeling with each bite. This unique way of preparing oats yields a dish that's similar to cake or muffins, which lends to a decadent eating experience without the extra sugar that goes into making most baked desserts. While baking oats may take a bit more time, it requires less attention than stove-top cooking, which is useful when you're looking for a hands-off cooking approach.

Like boiled oatmeal, baked oats are extremely versatile. You can fill them with fruits or inject them with jam for a well-rounded morning meal. Your options are as limitless as your imagination.