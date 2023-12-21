Boiling Oatmeal Is A Thing Of The Past. It's Time To Start Baking It
Whether you're making it sweet or savory or enjoying it for breakfast or dinner, oatmeal is a customizable, easy-to-make meal that's equal parts delicious and nutritious. Although boiling oatmeal is a tried-and-true method for taking your dry oats from drab to fab, there's another must-try technique for making oatmeal that transforms those little grains into bakery-ready pastries. Next time you're craving a batch of oatmeal, try baking it instead.
Baked oats are perfect for shaking up your oatmeal routine and pleasing picky eaters. Baking enhances the nutty and toasty flavors of the grains, giving your oat dish a warm and comforting feeling with each bite. This unique way of preparing oats yields a dish that's similar to cake or muffins, which lends to a decadent eating experience without the extra sugar that goes into making most baked desserts. While baking oats may take a bit more time, it requires less attention than stove-top cooking, which is useful when you're looking for a hands-off cooking approach.
Like boiled oatmeal, baked oats are extremely versatile. You can fill them with fruits or inject them with jam for a well-rounded morning meal. Your options are as limitless as your imagination.
Tips for baking oatmeal
If you've never made baked oats before, you might be intimidated by the process. Baking is a slightly less forgiving practice than cooking, and ratios are important for achieving a well-made spread of baked goods. Once you get the hang of it, you'll be a pro, but there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind while you're learning the ropes of baking oats.
For starters, select oats that are ideal for baking. Old-fashioned rolled oats work best for this customizable baked recipe, and you should avoid using instant oats, as they may result in a mushier texture. When it comes to equipment, an oven-friendly ramekin or muffin pan are foolproof vehicles for baked oats, as they aid in portion control and give the oats structure while baking. Always allow the baked oats to rest for a few minutes after removing them from the oven; this helps them set and makes them easier to eat.
When it comes to specific ratios and ingredients, every recipe is different, but make sure to follow the instructions clearly to avoid a dry, lumpy, or crumbly mess. If you don't know where to start, our chocolate chip baked oatmeal is a must-try recipe for satisfying your sweet tooth.
Flavor combinations for baked oatmeal
Baking tips can be technical and mathematic, so let's get into the fun stuff: flavor combinations.
For a little something sweet, blend your oats with ripe peaches and the warm spices of nutmeg and cinnamon before baking to create a cozy, comforting breakfast. Extra points for topping your baked oats with a dollop of vanilla yogurt! If peaches aren't your thing, infuse your oats with a burst of freshness by combining tangy blueberries and mint for a hint of summer in every spoonful.
Not in the mood for anything sweet? Experiment with savory flavors by combining mushrooms with aromatic basil, which will infuse your baked oats with a blast of umami and herbaceousness. Or, take inspiration from a classic Caprese salad by incorporating the creamy richness of mozzarella with sun-dried tomatoes for a savory, cheesy breakfast indulgence.
Oats are inherently neutral in flavor, so let your tastebuds do the talking until you find a combination of ingredients and flavors that inspire you.