Dadar Gulung: The Indonesian Coconut Pancake You Need To Try

Imagine a jade-colored Southeast Asian crepe: A spongy, soft, burrito-shaped pancake filled with a sweet blend of grated coconut and palm sugar. That's dadar gulung, the Indonesian snack that's especially popular in Java. The good news is that you don't need any specialist skills to make dadar gulung at home. It does require one magical (yet easy to obtain) ingredient that will not only make the whole excursion worthwhile but also open doors to new culinary horizons: pandan.

At its heart, dadar gulung has two components: a batter and a filling. The batter is made with flour, eggs, water, coconut milk, and salt. The filling is basically shredded coconut and palm sugar. The batter is cooked in a hot pan until just set when the filling is added, and then the pancake is folded over to make a rectangular envelope of deliciousness. Dadar gulung batter also contains one more ingredient: fragrant green pandan leaves. They're what gives these Indonesian pancakes their bright green color and subtly sweet, floral flavor.