Seriously Upgrade Egg Drop Soup By Throwing In Some Dumplings

Egg drop soup is a warming, delicious dish that's perfect for any time of day. Whether you're ordering some from your favorite Chinese takeout place or whipping up a pot at home, it's a simple and straightforward meal, and great if you're looking for something light yet comforting. If you want your bowl to have a little more body and heft to it, though, there are plenty of additional ingredients you can toss into that broth to help fill you up a bit more substantially; one of the easiest ways to both enhance and fortify egg drop soup is to add some dumplings to the mix.

A bag of frozen dumplings such as potstickers or gyoza can be dropped into the finished soup and simmered until heated through. Any frozen or fresh dumpling can be added; in fact, you can even simmer in your own homemade dumplings if you don't mind the extra effort of crafting them by hand. Regardless of what type of dumplings you choose to incorporate, the soft texture of the doughy wrapper mixed with the savoriness of the interior will add a compelling depth of flavor to your next pot of egg drop soup.