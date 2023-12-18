Seriously Upgrade Egg Drop Soup By Throwing In Some Dumplings
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Egg drop soup is a warming, delicious dish that's perfect for any time of day. Whether you're ordering some from your favorite Chinese takeout place or whipping up a pot at home, it's a simple and straightforward meal, and great if you're looking for something light yet comforting. If you want your bowl to have a little more body and heft to it, though, there are plenty of additional ingredients you can toss into that broth to help fill you up a bit more substantially; one of the easiest ways to both enhance and fortify egg drop soup is to add some dumplings to the mix.
A bag of frozen dumplings such as potstickers or gyoza can be dropped into the finished soup and simmered until heated through. Any frozen or fresh dumpling can be added; in fact, you can even simmer in your own homemade dumplings if you don't mind the extra effort of crafting them by hand. Regardless of what type of dumplings you choose to incorporate, the soft texture of the doughy wrapper mixed with the savoriness of the interior will add a compelling depth of flavor to your next pot of egg drop soup.
Preparing the perfect dumplings for egg drop soup
Many different varieties of dumplings work well in an egg drop soup, but keeping in mind complementary flavors will ensure a more delicious result. Egg drop soup typically has a chicken base, so chicken-filled dumplings will pair perfectly. Other light fillings such as pork or vegetable are also a good choice. Beef dumplings may pair well, but the heartier beef flavor of the dumpling filling may interfere with the delicate nature of the rest of the soup; if you're looking for balance, lean towards more mild dumpling flavors.
Choosing a dumpling that's fully sealed, like gyoza, potstickers, or wontons is also a good idea to ensure the dumpling maintains its shape. When freshly made, dumplings like shu mai, which are open on top, are likely to fall apart when simmering in the broth.
If you want to add a little extra flavor to your dumplings while simultaneously improving your soup as a whole, consider searing your dumplings a bit in a pan before adding them to the soup. The extra crispness, browning, and char on the dumpling wrapper (thanks to the Maillard reaction) will impart extra complexity and also give each dough parcel a bit of textural contrast in the soup.
Extra additions for a delicious dumpling egg drop soup
With plump dumplings swimming in your egg drop soup, you're well on your way to a heartier meal. If you prefer to keep things simple, you can dig in at this point, but there are a few extra additions you can make to further boost the flavor of your soup.
Drizzling in some sauce can add a little something if you feel like your bowl needs it; you can squirt some Sriracha, squeeze in a touch of hoisin, or even use spicy chili crisp if you prefer, spooning the crunchy condiment over your bobbing dumplings. This will provide a welcome tanginess and/or fiery heat to the otherwise mild soup.
You can also add tomatoes to your egg drop soup if you want a different flavor than the usual takeout version. Tomato egg drop soup is a classic Chinese dish; making it simply involves cooking down some sliced tomatoes in your pot first, then adding the chicken stock to the softened tomatoes and letting them simmer together. Then simply proceed with making your egg drop soup as usual — add in those dumplings at the end, and you're set.