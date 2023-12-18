How To Save Gravy That's Way Oversalted

Some cooking mistakes are easy to fix. Others, maybe not so much. If something is bland, you can add more seasoning, but if you've gone overboard with seasoning, that's much trickier to undo. You want your gravy to be flavorful, especially if it is to be poured over foods that are usually milder in flavor, such as basic meat and potatoes. But an excessively salty gravy is a surefire way to ruin everything else on your plate.

The most common tip for fixing over-salted foods, which you've probably heard before, is to add chunks of chopped potato to soak up that extra sodium. It turns out, though, that this supposed trick is more of an old wives' tale than real kitchen science. The potatoes will soak up some salt, sure, but they won't reduce the proportion of salt in gravy, soups, stews, or sauces. You'll end up with salty, gravy-flavored potato chunks, but the gravy itself probably won't taste any different.

Fortunately, there is hope for gravy that tastes like the ocean, but it doesn't involve any magic salt-sponging ingredients. What you essentially need to do is dilute the amount of salt by increasing the volume of other, non-salt ingredients.