The Secret Ingredient For A Tender, Buttery Pie Crust

There's something about pie crust that makes inexperienced bakers balk — perhaps that's why pre-made crusts from the grocery store are so popular. Pie crust isn't a terribly difficult recipe to follow, however. Every recipe is essentially flour mixed with fat and then brought together with a little bit of water; it's the technique of handling the dough and rolling out the crust that usually fouls people up. When you second guess yourself or don't have a lot of practice rolling out a perfect circle for a pie shell, you can end up overworking the dough and developing gluten, which will make it tough. But if you make your crust with a little bit of sour cream instead of cold water, your dough will be able to handle a little more folding and rolling and still come out tender and flaky every time.

The secret to using sour cream instead of water to make pie crust comes down to the gluten — in short, you don't want very much of it. When you use sour cream instead of water, thanks to a little cooking science, you won't develop as much gluten even when you work the dough, which will give you more flexibility to play around with the rolling pin and get the crust from the counter to the pie pan in one piece.