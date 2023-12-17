Aldi's Season's Choice Hash Browns Are Almost Identical To McDonald's

Mike Haracz is spilling all sorts of McDonald's secrets on his TikTok account. The former corporate chef for the chain has already revealed the truth behind those oddly delicious minced onions that McDonald's puts on most of its burgers and the best Big Mac sauce copycat that you can get in grocery stores. Now he's spilling the beans on where to buy the most reasonable facsimile of its hash browns — as it turns out, they're made by Season's Choice, and you can find them at Aldi.

Many grocery stores sell at least one kind of hash brown patty, so you might expect to find a similar taste and texture as McDonald's hash browns no matter which you buy. But as Haracz explains, there's more to it than that. Fortunately, he's done his homework and is confident in directing those who would rather have the next best imitation at home than head for the drive-thru.