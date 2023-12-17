Oxtail Was Once Not The Sought-After Cut Of Meat It Is Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The strides in gourmet cooking in America over the past few decades have led to items popping up on five-star restaurant menus that might never have done so in the past. These could be sweetbreads (typically the thymus or pancreas of veal, lamb, beef, or pork), alligator tail (once a province of the American South), or steak tartare (raw ground meat served with seasonings and topped with an egg). But another cut of meat shows up a lot on high-end menus now: Oxtail, the tail of any beef cattle or veal.

But though it's now a wildly desirable ingredient beloved by creative chefs interested in gourmet dishes, oxtail wasn't always so highly regarded by the wealthy and powerful. Though oxtail is eaten around the world — it has a significant presence in Italian and Chinese cuisines, for instance — throughout history in the Americas, it has primarily been popular among people of African descent, either in the Caribbean or the American South. Since those groups have spent part of their history being suppressed at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale by the powerful elements of society, this means oxtail was once considered food for the impoverished.