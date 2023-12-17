What Makes Sancocho Meat Stew Unique?

A big hearty bowl of beef stew is one of the most comforting foods on the planet. Chock full of rich proteins, savory broths, and soothing vegetables, there's a lot to like about these kinds of dishes. Most people will be familiar with some of the more well-known varieties of this category from goulash to traditional Irish stews, but there's a whole lot more to the lineup. If you're a fan of any of beef stew, then sancocho meat stew will be right up your alley.

Sancocho is a stew that hails from the Dominican Republic and features many different ingredients that are native to the region. This dish uses traditional Dominican ingredients such as Cubanelle peppers, malanga, and auyama, and that's exactly what sets it apart from other beef dishes. For those that are unfamiliar with these ingredients, Cubanelle peppers are a special variety of sweet peppers that are especially vibrant in color. Malanga is an earthy root vegetable similar to taro, and auyama is a type of pumpkin that's super versatile and used often in Dominican cooking.

The backbone of this dish are the starchy vegetables used here and the extra-rich broth that comes from the stewed meats. Some of the more unique elements aside, here's some of the other ingredients that come together in sancocho meat stew that sets it apart from other meat medleys.