Where Is FryAway From Shark Tank Today?

Laura Lady proved quite the salesperson when she presented her FryAway on Season 14, Episode 13 of "Shark Tank." The easy-to-use powder — which turns used cooking oil into a solid so that it can be tossed directly into the garbage without the need for a jar or other container — initially received cool responses from the Sharks. But Lady wasn't discouraged. She responded by explaining how her product could solve the problem with "fatbergs" — collections of solidified cooking oil that threaten to destroy sewer systems. The "fatbergs" are caused by people pouring their used cooking oil down the kitchen sink, and according to Lady, FryAway could prevent them by giving people an easier way to dispose of their leftover oil.

FryAway was already doing well when it was featured on "Shark Tank," with prior sales at $700,000. But the "dream entrepreneur" — as the Sharks referred to Lady — saw the potential for her pandemic-era business to go bigger. Her initial inspiration was to create a product that would give people an easy way to dispose of grease without dumping it down the kitchen drain or putting it in a jar that would prevent it from breaking down in the waste system. And it paid off, with not one but two Sharks signing on. Eventually, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner both took up the FryAway cause. Each invested $125,000 ($250,000 total) in exchange for a shared 22% interest in the company.