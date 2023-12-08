What Exactly Is Peppermint Bark?

If you're looking for an easy dessert for your holiday party, peppermint bark may be the solution. The name of the festive dessert comes from its appearance. The texture of the top layer seems to resemble the rough bark of a tree after the melted chocolate cools down.

The dessert is typically made from layers of two types of chocolate — one milk or dark, the other white — sprinkled with crushed-up candy canes. The dessert is then broken up into individual servings. These don't need to be uniform or evenly sized — only big enough for someone to enjoy a single piece.

If the chocolate is still being spread around the tray as it cools, you may not be able to achieve a perfectly smooth texture. There may be some slight ridges, peaks, or lines visible throughout. Fortunately, this is part of the dessert's charm, and an essential part of why it earned its name.