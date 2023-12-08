7 Best Places Online To Order Christmas Dinner Delivery, According To Reviews

First up, we dove into the ratings and reviews about Harry & David. You might be familiar with this brand if you've ever searched for a gift to send to your boss or if you've pitched in for a basket of desserts, meats and cheeses, but this company goes above and beyond during the holiday season. Ranging from about $250 to $600 or more, there are options for classic dinners to something a little more personalized.

For a traditional dinner, the Gourmet Prime Rib Feast serves a larger gathering of 8 to 10 people and includes an elegant presentation. This option feels just a bit fancier, with inspired dishes such as black truffle and almond green beans instead of a more common green bean casserole. If you're taking a more custom route, you can choose from four appetizers, 14 side dishes that are familiar but a notch above the standard classics, and six dreamy desserts. If you're really going for the wow factor and don't mind spending the extra cash, you can select The Wow Holiday Meal, which serves 18 to 20, or The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal, if you're hosting 28 to 30 people.

This delivery option is sure to impress with ratings like these. Customers gave The Gourmet Prime Rib Feast 4.6 stars. A delicious, reliable meal is the most common feedback, although some were hoping for slightly larger portion sizes when it came to the side dishes. Forbes named the Wow Holiday Meal the "Best Pre-Made Thanksgiving Dinner For A Crowd," and it ranked second on USA Today's Reviewed. Order before December 18th for standard shipping, although express two-day shipping is available, and overnight Saturday arrival up until December 22nd.