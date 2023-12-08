7 Best Places Online To Order Christmas Dinner Delivery, According To Reviews
The holiday season, while filled with family and fun, can be an overwhelming time of the year. The whirlwind of juggling family gatherings, gift-giving, traditions, cooking, shopping, and finding time to relax during all of this can be an organizational nightmare at times. Amidst all of the festivities, one of the biggest tasks looming on your to-do list might be serving up an unforgettable Christmas dinner that your friends and family will love but won't take hours of slaving away in the kitchen. There's nothing quite like settling down at the end of the day to enjoy a hearty meal to celebrate. However, not everyone has the time or the means to whip up a feast with all of the other tasks to manage. Wouldn't it be a sumptuous relief if your holiday dinner was delivered right to your door?
From well-known brands such as Harry & David and Neiman Marcus to lesser-known companies like Gold Belly and Table & Wine, we've selected the seven best options for dinner delivery based on verified customer reviews and feedback. There's no bigger mishap than your Christmas diner arriving after the big day, and we've paid special attention to the shipping times so you can rest assured that your feast arrives on time and with lots of flavor.
1. Harry & David
First up, we dove into the ratings and reviews about Harry & David. You might be familiar with this brand if you've ever searched for a gift to send to your boss or if you've pitched in for a basket of desserts, meats and cheeses, but this company goes above and beyond during the holiday season. Ranging from about $250 to $600 or more, there are options for classic dinners to something a little more personalized.
For a traditional dinner, the Gourmet Prime Rib Feast serves a larger gathering of 8 to 10 people and includes an elegant presentation. This option feels just a bit fancier, with inspired dishes such as black truffle and almond green beans instead of a more common green bean casserole. If you're taking a more custom route, you can choose from four appetizers, 14 side dishes that are familiar but a notch above the standard classics, and six dreamy desserts. If you're really going for the wow factor and don't mind spending the extra cash, you can select The Wow Holiday Meal, which serves 18 to 20, or The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal, if you're hosting 28 to 30 people.
This delivery option is sure to impress with ratings like these. Customers gave The Gourmet Prime Rib Feast 4.6 stars. A delicious, reliable meal is the most common feedback, although some were hoping for slightly larger portion sizes when it came to the side dishes. Forbes named the Wow Holiday Meal the "Best Pre-Made Thanksgiving Dinner For A Crowd," and it ranked second on USA Today's Reviewed. Order before December 18th for standard shipping, although express two-day shipping is available, and overnight Saturday arrival up until December 22nd.
2. Williams-Sonoma
Another tried and true brand that we delved into is Williams-Sonoma. This company is a go-to for gift shopping and high-end items, but how do the gourmet prepared meals stand up? Goodhouse Keeping named the company as one of the best options for holiday-delivered meals, and on USA Today, it was reported to be a big win for Williams-Sonoma. Similarly, Meal Matchmaker noted that prepared meals offer quite a few pros, such as delicious flavor, gourmet quality, and flexibility when it comes to portion sizes. However, it's worth noting that the portion sizes are on the small side, which is to be expected with gourmet food, and the pricing is on the high end.
Options include the Complete Christmas Beef Wellington Dinner for four people, complete with a flaky, buttery crust around the beef and chocolate souffle for dessert. Add on high-quality appetizers, such as Bacon Wrapped Beef Tenderloin with Gorgonzola. Other traditional meals include the Ultimate Christmas Ham Dinner for $359, which serves eight people and the Ultimate Christmas Prime Rib Dinner for $559. Make the most of this option by ordering by December 19th for standard shipping. For next-day shipping, you can push it to December 20th, but most reviews claim that you should build in a few extra days to ensure your meal arrives on time. The food items are packaged and delivered with dry ice, meaning you can pop them in the freezer and prepare them when you're ready, but it's better to be safe than sorry with a few extra days.
3. Magic Kitchen
Over 1,100 reviewers of Magic Kitchen have rated the company on everything from the flavor and quality of the food to the delivery packaging, and it's earned 4.4 stars. Customers also rave about the low-sodium options, which are hard to come by, especially during the holidays, and the range of options offered. For example, the turkey dinner for two is simple, concise, and delicious, but there's also the turkey dinner for two deluxe, which leaves plenty for leftovers and yet another option that will serve six to eight.
Pricing for the turkey dinners ranges from a reasonable $74 for a two-person dinner to $279 for six to eight people, which means you can choose what size is right for your family. In addition, the traditional beef Wellington dinner with two sides and dessert ranges from $113 for two servings to $259, putting this on the lower cost spectrum. The overall opinion of Magic Kitchen is 4.3 stars on Trust Pilot, with over 5,000 reviews. The Magic Kitchen website also has a helpful delivery date calculator to ensure that your meal arrives on time. With one, two, three, and four-day shipping options, you have some flexibility when it comes to getting your food before Christmas. Although shipping rates start at $18.95, you can easily bypass that charge when you spend over $100. Based on reviews, you can rest assured that your food items will arrive safely and securely in styrofoam coolers with dry ice.
4. Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus is another brand that practically drips with luxury, and we explored how its holiday-delivered meals stand up to that reputation. The options for delivered holiday meals certainly sound delectable, with classic and elevated dishes to choose from, including the Half Honey Glazed Ham Dinner, which one customer noted as being shipped with care and well-seasoned food that was a show stopper. For $227, this will serve four to six people, making it comparably priced to other services. The Whole Cajun Fried Turkey for 12 to 15 people is rated 4.3 stars by verified users who claim the flavor is top-tier. The Cajun Fried Turkey Dinner, which is priced at $360, was also raved about by customers who claimed it is their go-to every year.
Make sure to plan your ordering time carefully with this option, as the company only delivers perishables Tuesdays through Fridays. Two to five days for shipping is available if your order is placed before noon, and the same day is also an option in certain cases, but not on the holidays. This means you should order your meals prior to December 20th with the appropriate shipping method to ensure they arrive on time. Make your holiday plans a breeze with this convenient delivery, with options to add appetizers and desserts, such as chocolate-covered strawberries and cheesecake pops or a classic leaf-baked brie to make your meal even more complete.
5. Gold Belly
Gold Belly is one more option for those searching for a hassle-free Christmas dinner. What makes this company noteworthy are the vast options available. The slightly higher price tag is worth it for such delectable menu options. The ½ Prime Rib with all the accompaniments serves 8 to 10 people for $449.95 and will satisfy your classic cravings, as well as the Smoked Ham Dinner for four and the Commander's Palace Holiday Dinner. However, other options, such as the Commander's Palace Three-Course Quali Dinner for $299 and the Zahav Lamb Shoulder Meal for $299, are bound to surprise your taste buds and delight your guests.
Overall, the Gold Belly site offers a diverse range of holiday meals, from classic favorites to unique and regional specialties. But these tasty dishes are just one reason to check out Gold Belly this year. The variety and the large number of positive reviews left by verified customers are great indicators of a great meal. Customers praise Gold Belly for its impeccable packaging and reliable delivery, ensuring that the flavors and textures of the dishes remain intact upon arrival. In addition, on Sitejabber, Gold Belly has earned 4.75 stars from 25,806 reviewers. Cozy Meal also reports that overall, customers are satisfied with delivery from Gold Belly. To ensure your meal arrives on time for special occasions, choose an arrival date one to three days before it's needed. It's recommended that you give yourself an additional two days for shipping to be on the safe side.
6. Table & Wine
Another excellent option to order your Christmas dinner that's backed up by rave reviews is Table and Wine. This acclaimed chef-prepared meal delivery company offers a range of Christmas packages that are sure to make your mouth water, and it's suitable for smaller and larger celebrations. The different package offers succulent beef tenderloin and juicy ham, accompanied by tempting sides like green beans with charred shallots and crispy fingerling potatoes; all finished off with a heavenly sweet potato pie for dessert. Pricing varies up to $399, depending on the size of your gathering. The two main attractions on the menu are the Christmas Ham Dinner Package for six, which costs $249, and the Christmas Tenderloin Dinner Package, which also serves six.
Don't forget to check this off your to-do list early, though. The deadline to order is December 19th, so make sure you place your order soon to avoid disappointment. Delivery is only available on Saturday, December 23rd. Although there are limited reviews on the actual site, the feedback is all positive, five stars, making note of the company's overall excellent-tasting food and enviable service. With Table & Wine's care and attention to detail, you can trust that your Christmas meal will be a memorable and delicious one. The stress-free service crafts artisanal meals that are fresh and easy to prepare, and it addresses a common pitfall among other brands, which is to offer flexible portion sizes for families of all sizes.
7. Mackenzie Limited
Mackenzie Limited is yet another standout company in the world of gourmet food delivery that is rated high by verified customers who have tried the products firsthand. This holiday season, browse the curated selection of chef-prepared meals that combine elegance with top-of-the-line flavors and ingredients and rest assured that the company has been rated 4.45 stars, based on 28,888 reviews. In addition to positive reviews, this company also offers meals on the lower end of the price spectrum. The Stuffed Cornish Hen Complete Dinner is meant to serve two to four people, and it costs $139. However, customer testimonials frequently commented on the high-end flavors that remind them of the finest restaurants. The side dishes were commonly referred to as being works of a genius and unforgettable, while the main dishes and meats were often described as juicy, moist, and near perfection.
Other options are more robust, such as the Turducken Roast Complete Dinner for six to eight people for $269 and the unforgettable Crown Roast of Pork Complete Dinner for $279. Customers noted the company's attention to packaging that almost always ensures safe delivery to your door. To prepare effectively this holiday season, order at least seven days before your desired delivery date. However, make note that you cannot schedule a delivery date, only a ship date, which means it's best to give yourself a one to two-day cushion.
8. Methodology
Here at Daily Meal, we've meticulously scoured the internet, researched, and poured over online reviews to round up the top-rated dinner delivery opportunities. After comparing prices, customer reviews, shipping times, and the variety of dinners to choose from, we've rounded up the crème de la crème of prepared holiday meals.
With any one of these 7 options, you can kick back and relax because dinner is handled. From classic mouthwatering prime rib and honey-baked ham to slightly more adventurous options such as cornish hen and lamb, these top-rated companies will ensure that your Christmas dinner is not just stress-free but also a tasty delight.