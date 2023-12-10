12 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Rice Cakes

If you've had a rice cake recently, it's fairly likely to have been made by Quaker. The food titan has a ton of flavors out there, from its sweet Apple Cinnamon variety to its savory Tomato and Basil option. Its Chocolate Rice Cakes, though, are ones that you should probably avoid due to their added sugar content. Each rice cake has 4 grams of sugar in it, and all of that is added. This makes up a third of the 12 grams of carbohydrates in the snack overall.

It's also noticeable that there's no fiber at all in these rice cakes, and the combo of added sugar and no fiber content doesn't exactly lead to nutritional success. "When you eat a source of natural sugar, such as a piece of fruit, you benefit from the accompanying fiber," said Houston Methodist Wellness Services wellness dietitian Nathalie Sessions to Houston Methodist.

Sessions also mentioned that this fiber not only helps you feel more full but it prevents the sugar from being absorbed by your bloodstream too rapidly, causing a spike. When you consume added sugar without any fiber, however, the glucose goes straight into your blood. Sessions goes on to mention that there's no dietary need for added sugar, and while it may make your food taste good, it's unlikely to do you any health favors.