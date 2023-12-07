Should Mulled Wine Be Served In A Mug Or Wine Glass?

It's not unheard of to serve mulled wine in glasses, as long as they meet a few requirements. You'll want to look for goblets rather than standard wine glasses, as they tend to have thicker glass to better protect your hands and a sturdy stem. Often they'll also be decorated which makes them a nice, decorative touch. But unless you already have them on hand or are really into glassware, no need to go out and buy them.

If you're serving mulled wine in simpler glassware but still want to offer your guests a nice presentation, the good thing about mulled wine is that some of the standard ingredients make nice garnishes as well. You're likely already adding oranges to the mix, so it's easy enough to reserve some orange wheels to sit on the rim of the mug. You can also pop in a cinnamon stick or even just pick up some of the whole spices like anise stars and cardamon pods from the pot when ladling the wine into your chosen cups.

The beauty of mulled wine is that it can be as extravagant or as simple as you want. Either way, it'll give your guests a dose of nice, warm cheer.