Try Some Apple Sauce As The Secret Ingredient In Your Next Apple Pie
There are apple pies and then there are applesauce pies — the latter of which transforms the applesauce into a delicious creamy custard filling. But what if you could have the best of both worlds? Use applesauce as the secret ingredient in your next apple pie recipe and you can. Not only will that next pie come out creamier, but since even unsweetened applesauce is a natural sweetener, you can cut back on the added sugar — or skip it altogether if you prefer.
As part of the filling, applesauce will change the flavor and texture of any apple pie. But rest assured that it will only be for the better. In addition to being a whole lot smoother, applesauce-enhanced pie will have a broader apple taste thanks to the sauce's slow-cooked essence. Together with a few freshly chopped apples, these delectable notes will give the pie an extra unexpected depth of flavor.
Using applesauce saves on time and labor
The average apple pie requires upwards of 10 apples for the filling. That's a whole lot of apples. And it's certainly a whole lot of peeling, coring, and chopping too. Even if you are a pro with a paring knife, preparing that many apples is going to take a considerable amount of time. So if you're short on time but still want a delicious apple pie, the filling can be made with two or three sliced apples and some applesauce (around ¾ cup) instead. Doing so will speed the whole process up by quite a bit. If you're worried about the applesauce making the pie runny, you can include either sugar, butter, egg, or cornstarch as a thickener.
Depending on the cost of apples where you are, using store-bought applesauce may even be the more affordable choice. With apple prices on the rise, reportedly to over $4 per pound in some places, a jar of applesauce could save you money and leave you with sauce left to spare. And of course, this option also makes it possible to whip up a delicious pie without running to the store for a whole new bag — just use whatever apples are in your crisper drawer or countertop fruit bowl.
What is applesauce pie anyway?
If you want to skip all of the peeling, coring, and chopping, you can always try out a full-on applesauce pie instead — a creamy, custardy dessert that looks a lot like pumpkin pie. Instead of being runny like you might expect, it relies on eggs, sugar, butter, and cornstarch to thicken the filling. Not only is that filling quick and easy to make compared to prepping a bunch of apples, but since it only gets a crust on the bottom (just like pumpkin pie) you'll wind up devoting less time to making pie crust as well. For an even quicker solution, there's always store-bought crust to go with your store-bought applesauce.
While applesauce pie is different from regular apple pie, it's an undeniable example of the fruit purée's versatility. It's also arguably an excellent source of inspiration, making a compelling case for why it's worth giving applesauce a try as the secret ingredient in your next apple pie. Consider experimenting with both to see which one you like best.