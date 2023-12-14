Try Some Apple Sauce As The Secret Ingredient In Your Next Apple Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are apple pies and then there are applesauce pies — the latter of which transforms the applesauce into a delicious creamy custard filling. But what if you could have the best of both worlds? Use applesauce as the secret ingredient in your next apple pie recipe and you can. Not only will that next pie come out creamier, but since even unsweetened applesauce is a natural sweetener, you can cut back on the added sugar — or skip it altogether if you prefer.

As part of the filling, applesauce will change the flavor and texture of any apple pie. But rest assured that it will only be for the better. In addition to being a whole lot smoother, applesauce-enhanced pie will have a broader apple taste thanks to the sauce's slow-cooked essence. Together with a few freshly chopped apples, these delectable notes will give the pie an extra unexpected depth of flavor.