What Exactly Are Tiger Nuts And What Do They Taste Like?

Tiger nuts have been eaten by humans for millennia. In some parts of the world, including countries in North and West Africa, tiger nuts remain a commonly consumed food. However, they are a relatively niche product in the United States despite the plant — a notorious weed — being prolific in the American South. In fact, many Americans only became aware of tiger nuts when they rapidly gained a reputation as a so-called superfood during the mid-2010s.

Thanks to their gluten-free, nutrient-rich nature, tiger nuts have become an integral part of many diets, particularly the paleo diet. The claims concerning tiger nuts' impressive nutritional profile — and society's continued fixation on wellness — have led to many Americans being interested in consuming tiger nuts even if they don't know exactly what they are or how they taste.

Those searching for this information need look no further as the following ingredient guide covers everything you need to know about tiger nuts. This includes what tiger nuts are, where to buy them, and how to cook with them. Whether you're following a paleo diet or not, the following information is worth knowing.