The Right Way To Cut Chicken Breast For A Sizzling Stir-Fry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're eating Thai pad kra pao, Chinese moo goo gai pan, or whipping up an easy chicken stir fry with a rainbow of veggies and cashews, there are few things as satisfying as perfectly cooked, beautifully thin slices of chicken in a stir fry. While it may seem that slicing up a boneless chicken breast is not a big deal, there are a few things you can do to make the result much more tender and the experience safer. Apart from observing good knife technique, the ideal way to cut chicken breast for a stir fry is to cut even, relatively thin slices (about ¼-inch thick) mostly across the grain.

How this is accomplished is worthy of fairly detailed discussion. Firstly, raw chicken breast should be handled as little as possible: Try to keep its contact limited to your hands, the knife blade, and the cutting board. Secondly, any raw meat (but especially chicken) can be a little wobbly and want to slip out of your fingers — a definite liability when proximal to fingers and a sharp object! Placing the breast on a small plate in the freezer for up to 15 minutes before cutting will not only stabilize the protein but allow for more precision slicing.